Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EHAB. Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Enhabit Stock Down 2.1 %
EHAB opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $3,262,000.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.