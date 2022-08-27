Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EHAB. Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

EHAB opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $171,979.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $3,262,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

