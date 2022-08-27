Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invitae to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $750.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $147,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

