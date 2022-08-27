Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invitae to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.
Shares of NVTA stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $750.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $32.93.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
