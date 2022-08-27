Critical Contrast: Greenidge Generation (GREE) vs. Its Peers

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Greenidge Generation to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 378 2524 4685 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 52.50%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.67 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -25.64

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenidge Generation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -63.32% -1,497.08% -11.23%

Summary

Greenidge Generation peers beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.