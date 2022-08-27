Critical Contrast: Sigma Lithium (SGML) & Its Competitors

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sigma Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Sigma Lithium Competitors -875.52% 2.56% -1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A -$27.04 million -50.35 Sigma Lithium Competitors $8.23 billion $2.55 billion -8.19

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigma Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium Competitors 634 2029 2656 83 2.41

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 45.17%. Given Sigma Lithium’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sigma Lithium rivals beat Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.