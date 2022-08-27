Critical Review: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.02 $4.96 billion $1.95 13.63 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.11 $229.04 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus price target of $37.22, suggesting a potential upside of 40.04%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services. It also offers antivirus solutions; Wi-Fi 2.0 platform; corporate TV's; virtual BX; toll-free calling 8-800; Game-RT-X routers; IT solutions for municipal solid waste management; video surveillance services; and VDI/VDC and cyber security services. In addition, the company offers NVIDIA, a cloud gaming service; Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; R&D; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; telecommunication and IT consulting; and engages in leasing of equipment, communication equipment manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

