Critical Survey: Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $478.50 million 1.90 $38.71 million $1.46 13.99 Compass $6.42 billion 0.22 -$494.10 million ($1.37) -2.37

This table compares Perion Network and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Perion Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 11.49% 15.26% 10.33% Compass -8.32% -63.84% -30.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perion Network and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 4 0 3.00 Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.83%. Compass has a consensus target price of $8.96, indicating a potential upside of 175.77%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Perion Network.

Summary

Perion Network beats Compass on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights on the results of campaign investment and other campaign metrics; creative platform to create advertisements; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), a platform for pulling in signals across various advertising channels and optimizing traffic at scale, and yielding engagement metrics and KPIs; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

