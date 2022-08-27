Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 967 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

