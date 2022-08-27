Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

