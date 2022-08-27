Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

