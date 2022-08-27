Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.