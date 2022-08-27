Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,949 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

