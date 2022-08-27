Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.