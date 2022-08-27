D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.81 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

