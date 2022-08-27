Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,766 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of Deluxe worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Deluxe by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 202,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 122.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 183,517 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deluxe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

