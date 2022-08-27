Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Volume Tops $160,832.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $160,832.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,697,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,398,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

