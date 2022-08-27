DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 343,585 shares of company stock worth $6,200,060 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

