Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.85.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$80.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$83.44. The firm has a market cap of C$23.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

