Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $93,000 Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,570,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 282,310 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,161,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 490,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,612 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 232,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.53. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn Singh bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares in the company, valued at $106,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Singh bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,234 shares in the company, valued at $106,459.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $171,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

