Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Clorox by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Clorox by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,022,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.86. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

