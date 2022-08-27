Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.3 %

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

HP stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

