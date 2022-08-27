Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 268 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

