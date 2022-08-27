Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ DFH opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

