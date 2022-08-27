Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $17.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.97.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading

