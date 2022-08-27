DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $209,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 423,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,533,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DTE opened at $133.22 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

