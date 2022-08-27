Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KODK opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 4.43. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

