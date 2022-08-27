Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

NYSE KODK opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 579,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 151,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 129,600 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

