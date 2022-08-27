Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 3.3 %

ECL opened at $165.26 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.