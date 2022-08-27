Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,284 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,073 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 373,843 shares during the period.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

