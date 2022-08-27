Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

ESI stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

