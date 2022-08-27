Energean (LON:ENOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,453.00

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,453 ($17.56) and last traded at GBX 1,389.14 ($16.79), with a volume of 5625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,376 ($16.63).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,540 ($18.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,161 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,173.13.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
