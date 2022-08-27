Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,051,000 after acquiring an additional 436,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

