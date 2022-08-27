Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 3,373 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,152. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

