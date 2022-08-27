Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 217,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.