Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after buying an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

