Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $360,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Price Performance

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $284.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.62. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

