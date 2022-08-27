Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $33.58 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

