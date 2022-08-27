Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 628 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.06 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

