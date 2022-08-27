Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 352,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of LHX opened at $234.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.38. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

