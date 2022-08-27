Equitable Trust Co. Sells 169 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Price Performance

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

