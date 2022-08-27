Equitable Trust Co. Sells 87 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,192.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,333.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,351.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,619 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

