Equitable Trust Co. Takes $339,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

