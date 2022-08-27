Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $26.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

