Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

