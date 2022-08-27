Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE EVBN opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

