Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Evans Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE EVBN opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
