EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Comparison

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $589.80 million 3.79 $161.13 million $2.04 16.40 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.24 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.3% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVERTEC and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 24.33% 38.20% 15.88% Mawson Infrastructure Group -19.26% 4.99% 3.46%

Volatility & Risk

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVERTEC and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

EVERTEC currently has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

