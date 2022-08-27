Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

EVOK stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.