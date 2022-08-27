Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.11 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 726,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 176,709 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 36,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 580,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

