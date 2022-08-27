Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 141,500 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Exicure Price Performance

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $1.80 on Friday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Institutional Trading of Exicure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Exicure by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

