Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $933.56

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $933.56 and traded as high as $951.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $951.00, with a volume of 235 shares traded.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $933.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $941.25.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $7.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
