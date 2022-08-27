Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GSM stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.33. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

